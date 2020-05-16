More rain in the forecast for Sunday, flash flooding possible in spots

The forecast models are showing some modest rain totals when all is said-and-done here. Flooding is likely in spots due to the ground already saturated.

Rain will start lightly Saturday evening before coming much more widespread overnight into Sunday. Unfortunately, Sunday doesn't look like it will have many dry times as the rain will continue for most of the day. The heaviest rains will fall in the morning and then again in the later afternoon hours.

The severe threat for the Stateline is relatively low, with the main storm risk placed in the Chicago-area and places east. However, we can't rule out a few thunderstorms to come with the widespread showers. We could hear some thunder and lightning. By far the biggest threat will be heavy downpours and flash flooding in spots.

In terms of totals, the Stateline will receive a good 2-3" of additional rain through Sunday. Some spots, especially east could see locally higher amounts closer to 4'. This isn't good news because our ground is already incredibly saturated, due to the rain the Stateline received this past week.

Because of the saturated grounds, conditions are prime for flash flooding to occur in spots. Ponding on roads and sidewalks is very much likely along with river rises in spots.

The Rock River in Ogle and Lee Counties is currently a few feet above normal, near but not hitting flood stage. These areas received the most rain this last week. The Kishwaukee River in Rockford is in its Minor Flood Stage, with forecasts calling for that area of the river to remain there through the beginning of this next week.

Regardless, expect rivers to rise in most spots across the Stateline with Sunday's rain. Always remember to turn around and don't drown! Highs Sunday will be a bit cooler in the mid 60s and even cooler on Monday. Many spots on Monday will fail to hit 60°, but we are calling for a high of 61°, that's near 11° below normal.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel though. After a few lingering showers Monday, the rest of this week looks great with improvements each day. We'll be in the mid-70s for highs by Wednesday and we'll be flirting with 80° by the end of the week on Friday.