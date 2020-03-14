Another polling site to move in Rockford

The Rockford Board of Election Commissioners will move the primary voting place previously at Fairhaven Christian Home to Rockford Lutheran High School, 3411 N. Alpine Road.

The move affects Ward 4 Precinct 1, Ward 4 Precinct 4 and Ward 12 Precinct 7. The polling site at Spring Ridge Senior Living, 6645 Fincham Road, was moved earlier this week to the Rockford Public Library - East Branch, 6685 E. State St. That affected Ward 1 Precincts 7 and 8.

Stacey Bixby, executive director of the Rockford Board of Election Commissioners, says her office will continue to update the community with any additional changes.

Residents are encouraged to vote early for the March 17 primary. In Rockford, early voting times are as follows:

Saturday, March 14: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 15: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, March 16: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Early voting can be done at the Rockford Board of Elections, 301 S. Sixth St., and Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 412 N. Church St.