More amenities will be removed from park district parks to prevent COVID-19 spread

As social distancing concerns remain, additional recreational amenities within Rockford Park District parks are temporarily being removed.

Basketball rims, soccer nets and futsal nets were already removed from parks and now tennis and pickleball nets will be removed and disc golf cages will be covered. Additional signage will also be placed at playgrounds, sports fields, and golf courses to help educate the community.

“Unfortunately, these additional amenities need to be temporarily removed as we continue to see heavy use and large gatherings of people. We also want to limit any transmission through common sharing and handling of things like tennis balls, net posts, and court surfaces. This is a critical time in our community and in order to help flatten the curve we are asking you to make some short term sacrifices. Let's do our part so that our nurses, doctors, and first responders can do theirs,” said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine.

Rockford Park District parks, paths, trails, and dog parks will remain open at this time. Walking, hiking, biking, and running keep people moving and allow for plenty of space to recreate as long as social distancing guidelines are being followed.