More Stateline Counties receive an 'F' grade for social distancing

More residents from around the Stateline are not staying put, according to a report using data that's collected from cell phones.

Unacast​​, a location data and analytics firm says that Illinoisans are not staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the score for the state dropped to a 'D.'

In the last update at the end of April, Illinois as a whole received a 'D' for social distancing. Now, the state dropped to an 'F."

Here are the grades for counties in the Stateline:

Winnebago County: F (no change)

Boone County:: F (change from D-)

Stephenson County: D- (change from D)

Jo Daviess County: C-

Ogle County: F (change from D)

Lee County: D-

DeKalb County: F (change from D)

That’s a significant drop from late March, when most spots around the Stateline got an A, but the difference is more about revisions to the grading system than a huge change in behavior.

Residents of Chicago and surrounding Cook County suburbs are now getting a 'D' in social distancing from the same report. There is one caveat: The grades can go up or down slightly on a given day, because the data is adjusted as time progresses.