Missing woman found dead in Whiteside Co.

A woman missing out of Whiteside County was found dead on Monday morning.

On Sunday, the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office began a search of the Rock Creek, in an area of Spring Valley Road within rural Whiteside County.

Due to limitations the search was restarted at 8 a.m. on Monday. At that point, the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office began to assist the Illinois State Police in their search of Rock Creek, in rural Morrison.

Kayaks were used to navigate Rock Creek until a body was found in a log jam at 9:30 a.m. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators were contacted arrived on scene, according to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.

The body has been identified as 62-year-old Susan L. Redell, who was reported missing from Milledgeville on March 16, according to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police, Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, Whiteside County Coroner and Milledgeville Police Department.