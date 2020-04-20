Miss. native and ‘Green Acres’ actor Tom Lester dies at 81

Tom Lester, a Mississippi native and actor best known for his role on the sitcom “Green Acres”, has died. He was 81.

According to his obituary from Memory Chapel Funeral Homes, Lester died Monday in Nashville, Tenn. following complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Lester was born in Laurel on Sept. 23, 1938. He was best known for playing Eb Dawson on the late 60s and early 70s television series “Green Acres.”

Lester called the Mississippi Pine Belt home for most of his life. He talked about his love for his hometown in 2012 after he was honored in the We Are Laurel banner project.

The banners were displayed in the downtown area and pictured Lester alongside other famous Laurelites singer Leontyne Price and actor Ray Walston.

“I love the City of Laurel very much,” Lester said. “We talk about Laurel everywhere we go.”

Lester will be laid to rest at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel.

Copyright 2020 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.