Miss Carly's receives a large donation from Columbia Correctional Institution

The owner of a local nonprofit is brought to tears after receiving a large donation from the Columbia Correctional Institution.

“It was pretty cool to get this huge donation of like everything on our needs list,” said Carly Rice, Miss Carly’s founder.

On Monday Miss Carly's received a special delivery from the Columbia Correctional Institution. in Wisconsin, thanking her for her help in capturing James Newman and Thomas Deering who escaped from the prison last month.

"To thank Miss Carly for her swift actions, staff from Columbia Correctional Institution donated and delivered a trailer filled with items to help the shelter." said a spokesperson with Columbia Correctional Institution.

"My eyes immediately filled up with tears. It was really important to get the things they gave us and it was such an abundant supply of them. Shampoo, conditioner, hygiene items," Rice said.

Rice says April 17, the day the two inmates showed up at her door is a day she will never forget.

"I recognized them instantly the moment they took off their masks from a photo I saw online, at that point, I got a little scared,” Rice said.

Rice says she stayed calm and asked a coworker to distract the men while she called 911.

"There were about seven minutes where we were just stalling before the police got here," Rice said.

The men were arrested and Rice says it wasn't until days later when she realized the impact the situation had on people.

"This Deering fellow was a really bad guy and they were very serious and grateful about our efforts to get him back put behind bars," Rice said.

Miss Carly’s will receive a second delivery from the Columbia Correctional Institution on Friday.