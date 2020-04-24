Miss Carly denied reward money after turning in two escaped prison inmates

Miss Carly, who runs a nonprofit Rockford shelter posted on her Facebook page that she was told by Rockford Crimestoppers that she would not get reward money for making a phone call last Friday that led to the arrest of two men who escaped from a Portgage Wisconsin prison.

Rockford Crimestoppers put on its Facebook page that it understands Miss Carly’s frustrations, but the organization is bound by its national rules which prohibits the giving of reward money for 911 calls and when the call is not anonymous.

The post says "Crimestoppers is just another tool by which to help our law enforcement community. In order to be effective and relevant, we are obligated to conduct ourselves in accordance with our bylaws and nationally recognized processes."

It goes on to say that the group appreciates and praises Miss Carly’s actions and calling 911 was the right thing for her to do in this time sensitive situation.

