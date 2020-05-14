Miracle Mile Rockford to host CurbFest

The coronavirus pandemic is transforming the way small businesses sell to their customers, many now use online platforms.

"This location's been really good for us. We've had a lot of fun down here," said William Brinkley, 815 Blades owner.

Brinkley opened 815 Blades along Rockford's Miracle Mile July last year.

"I have a wonderful staff, We are just like a family,” Brinkley said.

Brinkley says this pandemic is tough on his business.

"We all have our client base and their holding on tightly waiting for us to open the door," Brinkley said.

But he says CurbFest, a new initiative led by Miracle Mile Executive Director Paula Olson could help ease the pain.

"When the governor allowed curbside pick we jumped at the chance to promote the jobs that have been closed for so long," Olson said.

On Friday anyone with a Facebook account can head over to the Miracle Mile CurbFest event page for a chance to win prizes.

"We purchased gift certificates from the 25 participating businesses and they are all divided up into ten Miracle Mile shopping experiences that are going to be donated,” Olson said.

To become a lucky winner you will need to like. Share and comment on the post made during the event.

"We will release a video or a post featuring a local shop or business," Olson said.

Then the winners will be notified at the end of the event.

"We have over 120 of them to hand out so that gets 120 shoppers around there that may have never heard of these shops," Olson said.

The event takes place Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p,m. on the Miracle Mile CurbFest Facebook event page and winners will schedule a time to pick up their gift cards Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.