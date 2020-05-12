Miracle Mile Rockford to host CurbFest

Miracle Mile Rockford is hosting CurbFest, a virtual shopping experience involving local shops in the Rockford business district.

On Friday, May 15, people will have the opportunity to pick up a meal from a participating business in the E. State Street area and join the nonprofit business district association for an online shopping experience.

People can take virtual shop tours, meet store owners and shop online by joining the Miracle Mile Rockford Facebook event page anytime between 6-8 p.m.

Participants who interact with the Facebook event will be able to win Miracle Mile Shopping Experience packages throughout the night. Each package contains numerous gift cards from participating businesses.

People may scroll through posts within the Facebook event page, call ahead to place an order, then go to the business before having the meal brought out curbside, according to Paula Olson of Miracle Mile Rockford.

CurbFest will continue to offer curbside pick-up and lunch options at several food trucks on Saturday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each truck and shop will follow CDC guidelines to deliver purchases curbside, according to Miracle Mile Rockford.

The nonprofit will also be awarding more Miracle Mile Shopping Experience packages on Saturday.

A list of participating businesses and additional information can be found on the Miracle Mile Rockford website here or by calling 815-323-0395 during standard business hours.