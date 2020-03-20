Milwaukee man dies from complications due to coronavirus

A third person in Wisconsin has died from complications caused by coronavirus, the Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner’s Office announced Friday morning.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the 66-year-old man was from Milwaukee and had been hospitalized for several days. No other information about his death has been released.

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers Office announced the first two deaths in the state. The first death was a male in his 50s from Fond Du Lac County, and the second death was a male in his 90s from Ozaukee County, according to the governor.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) reported Thursday that the number of positive cases in the state increased to 155 Thursday afternoon. That number does include the one individual in Dane County, who has recovered.

Also Friday, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett became the latest politician to self-quarantine because of exposure to the virus.