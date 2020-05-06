Naturalization app available online to military personnel, vets

U.S. service members and veterans can now file form N-400 — an application for naturalization — online.

Online filing allows aliens to submit forms electronically, check the status of their case and receive notices from the U.S. Citizenship snd Immigration Services. You can access form N-400 here.

The USCIS made the N-400 naturalization form available online on May 1.

Those currently serving or who have served in the armed forces may be eligible to apply for naturalization under special provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Under these special provisions, the naturalization application fee is waived for military members and veterans, along with some of the requirements, according to the USCIS.

For biometrics requirements, the USCIS may use previously submitted biometrics, if available.

"If U.S. service members are stationed outside the United States, they may submit two properly completed FD-258 fingerprint cards and two passport-style photos taken by the military police or officials with the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. embassy or U.S. consulate," according to the USCIS.

To fill out the N-400 form or any of the other USCIS forms online, you must first create an USCIS online account by following the free account link here.

USCIS still accepts the latest paper version of all forms by mail.