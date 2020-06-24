Miles Nielsen and Kelly Steward perform virtual concert for National Day of Joy

Miles Nielsen and Kelly Steward took to their guitars Wednesday evening to perform a virtual concert playing uplifting songs for people to enjoy on this National Day of Joy.

The National Day of Joy was created two years ago by Comfort Keepers.

"Joy and happiness are really elements of health and how do we really mitigate the moods and the curb anxiety and depression maybe that are out there,” said Comfort Keepers Owner of the Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin region Mark Podemski.

Podemski says the shelter in place order wasn’t going to stop this day of spreading some smiles.

"Music is very central to everybody and that it's really a connection point,” said Podemski. “By now we would have had many opportunities to be out listening to music and hearing about things and we really haven't that as much, so we thought we would bring it into our clients, caregivers, and partners' homes today,” said Podemski.

Between songs the two artists shared ways they’ve found happiness during the pandemic.

"We’ve had a lot of family dinners,” said Nielsen.

Nielsen and Steward will be performing another virtual concert Thursday night. Tune into the Miles Nielsen Music Facebook Page to watch live.