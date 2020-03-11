Mike Bloomberg has spent $275 million on anti-Trump ads

A week after Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race, his campaign announced it has spent $275 million on advertising targeting President Trump. Bloomberg made no secret of the fact that defeating Mr. Trump in November was the defining goal of his half-billion-dollar presidential campaign, and would remain so through Election Day. Last Wednesday, he told staff and supporters, "I entered the race for president to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason, to defeat Donald Trump."

On Wednesday, his campaign released some of the staggering figures from his anti-Trump spending. Bloomberg spent $175 million of his personal wealth for 31 different TV spots in local markets which included all battleground states, his campaign said. Bloomberg's campaign also spent $49.6 million in digital anti-Trump ads. The campaign said these ads received almost 3 trillion impressions on just YouTube and Facebook.

By comparison, the campaign for President Trump and other groups that support him spent over $34 million in paid media nationally before Bloomberg entered the race, according to Advertising Analytics. This includes $30 million in digital ad spending and $3.1 in television ads.