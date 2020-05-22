Midway drive-in theater sells out for opening night showing of ‘Grease’ and ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

Midway Drive-In Theater sells out on it's opening night May 22 showing the movies 'Grease' and 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.'

"This was a really fun date night for us something we haven't done in a long time and we're hoping to do this a lot more over the summer and really excited and hoping to bring the kids to be able to enjoy it," said moviegoer Chaley Sexton.

Owners are celebrating their 70th Anniversary.

"It's really exciting let's just say we love it," said co-owner Mia Kerz.

Opening night looks a little different for Midway as it adheres to new safety guidelines including tickets need to be purchased online and all guests must wear face coverings.

"Given everything that's going on we've made many special precautions so that everyone feels safe and secure and has piece of mind tonight going to the drive in," said co-owner Mike Kerz.

To see upcoming movies and purchase tickets visit themidwaydrivein.net.