Midway Village asks community to contribute to a coronavirus exhibit

Midway village museum is asking the community for anything they think can help tell the story of the pandemic period in the Stateline.

David Byrnes, Midway Village executive director, said the museum is looking for anything from artifacts, to stories, to pictures that will help document life during this time. Byrnes said the museum is currently doing virtual tours online and expects to have an exhibit or tour on covid-19 as well.

"We want to help people gain a sense of perspective," said Byrnes. "So for example, we did a perspective on the polio epidemic back in the 1950s, to talk about, we've been through this before. We have survived and even thrived from it. So, we're happy to do that."

If you would like to contribute to the museum, you are asked to email curator@midwayvillage.com