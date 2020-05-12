Midway Drive-In to show 'Grease,' 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' on May 22 opening

In a Facebook post (see below) from the drive-in theater, Midway will kick off their season on May 22 by showing the classics 'Grease' and 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

The theater says “additional policies to increase your convenience and peace of mind will be announced soon.”

The drive-in is also implementing advance ticket sales for the showing. The sales will take place online and it will avoid a 'sell-out' when movie-goers arrive at the theater.

Advance ticket sales will go on sale early next week. You can purchase tickets here​.