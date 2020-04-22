Mercyhealth announces system-wide leadership salary cuts, employee furloughs

Mercyhealth is the latest hospital system to announce pay reductions for leadership employees systemwide.

Today, Mercyhealth announced system-wide leadership pay reductions of 10% and some reductions in physician’s pay. At this time, Mercyhealth is working on right-sizing some services in anticipation of changing volume.

For example, right-sizing clinic operations as physicians and providers are now utilizing telemedicine services.

Prior to COVID-19, Mercyhealth was dealing with major challenges with managed Medicaid issues in the Illinois market that have momentous financial impact exceeding well over $30 million dollars a year, as compared to Mercyhealth’s actual cost of care (not what they charge). The losses from these MCOs are separate from the losses of COVID-19 that greatly exceed the losses from the MCOs.

The combine losses above are forcing Mercyhealth, who has already taken significant actions to reduce costs through the implementation of furloughs in non-direct patient care, administrative areas and their outpatient and clinic areas, to take further cost-reduction measures.

“While we all know these actions are not easy, we also know we need to make these adjustments in order to adapt to the massive changes to our business,” states Javon Bea, President/CEO Mercyhealth.