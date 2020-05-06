Mercyhealth to reschedule deferred procedures and appointments, new measures in place

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercyhealth, and virtually all health care systems were forced to temprarily postpone many surgeries, procedures and clinic appointments over the last several weeks. This was done to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Mercyhealth says conditions are now in place for the healthcare system to begin rescheduling some deferred surgeries, procedures and appointments. The healthcare system says there are many reasons why this decision is the right one at this time:

Postponements cannot continue indefinitely for most patients. They need care to avoid complications and improve their quality of life.

-- After weeks of caring for COVID-19 positive patients under the new protocols, Mercyhealth has shown the ability to isolate and treat positive patients without putting others at risk.

-- The improved COVID-19 testing capabilities and pre-procedure screening process further improves safety for patients and staff.

-- The patients and public's efforts to observe social distancing and hand washing are making a big difference.

If any patients or families have any questions about coming into a medical facility at this time, they are encouraged to visit the healthcare systems FAQ website​.