Mercyhealth to begin rescheduling elective surgeries, implementing more safety precautions

Mercyhealth reminds the community it is taking the necessary precautions at its hospitals and clinics to keep patients and staff safe during COVID-19.

The healthcare system is also beginning rescheduling elective surgery and procedures as postponements cannot continue for many patients. Mercyhealth says the "urgency of those procedures requires us to move forward to accommodate patient needs to avoid complications and improve quality of life."

Mercyhealth is also implementing the following changes:

-- Continuous cleaning and disinfecting of waiting rooms, exam rooms and nurse stations.

-- Mask-on policy for everyone: All employees, patients, visitors and vendors are required to wear a mask.

-- Temperature checks prior to the start of their visit or shift.

-- Visitor restrictions in all facilities.

-- Removal of chairs in waiting areas to meet social distancing guidelines.

-- Flooring ques in waiting areas to maintain social distancing.

“We have the necessary capacity at our emergency rooms and urgent cares. If you have respiratory symptoms, it’s still important to call ahead but if you have an urgent health care need, we are able to meet those needs without disruptions,” said Dr. John Dorsey, Medical Director at Mercyhealth. “After many weeks under new COVID-19 protocols, we are able to to isolate and treat positive patients without putting others at risk.”

Officials say COVID-19 patients are isolated in negative-pressure units. Anyone scheduled for elective surgery is tested for COVID-19 within 48 hours of the surgery or procedure.