Mercyhealth receives approval for sub-acute care unit at Rockton Campus

Mercyhealth announced Thursday that the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board unanimously approved Mercyhealth’s Certificate of Need application for the addition of a 17-bed sub-acute care unit, which will be located at the Javon Bea Hospital–Rockton campus.

Coming with a cost of $5.3 million in planned renovations, it will increase access to care for patients. As part of the addition, Mercyhealth will add at least 35 positions, which will include a physician, nurses, therapists and support staff.

The sub-acute unit will care for patients who are no longer sick enough to require or justify hospitalization but are not medically ready to be discharged to a skilled nursing facility or their own home. Admission to the unit will be limited to Mercyhealth hospital patients.

Patients with kidney disease, severe infection, neurological disorders, heart disease or congestive heart failure are just a few examples of the patients that will benefit from the sub-acute care unit.

In addition to the $5.3 million sub-acute care unit, Mercyhealth has also invested or will be investing nearly $70 million in renovations at the Rockton Avenue campus.