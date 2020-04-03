MercyHealth prepares for a surge in patients

As the number of cases rise all across the region, MercyHealth says it's preparing for a surge in patients.

But even though this virus and the challenges it presents is new, doctors say responding to emergencies is something they're used to.

Like hospitals all around the country, MercyHealth is working to be prepared for the worst, a surge of COVID-19 patients.

It's working on maintaining personal protection equipment for its doctors, nurses, and staff to keep everyone on the front lines healthy.

MercyHealth officials say although the majority of patients with coronavirus will recover without being hospitalized, it's going to be prepared for when patients do need those resources.

“This is why it's so important that we're doing all these measures that we're taking in because we don't have the resources to care for every single patient who would need these services all at once so this is why it's important that we're doing the social distancing, all the activities to flatten the curve.” Dr. Matt Smetana, MercyHealth’s Emergency Medicine Specialist says.

