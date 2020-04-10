Mercyhealth offers teleMedicine services to patients

Mercyhealth now offers a way for patients to contact their doctors virtually.

Its teleMedicine services allow patients to connect with primary and specialty doctors for secure, live visits that can be done using a computer, smartphone or tablet.

Mercyhealth says it’s important patients receive care and be seen by doctors even during this time of uncertainty. Patients can schedule a physician visit, counseling service and medication refill from the comfort of home.

To set up an appointment and to see if your reason for a visit qualifies, call your doctor or visit mercyhealthtelemedicine.com

