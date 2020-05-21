2 Rockford area health facilities offer COVID-19 antibody testing

Mercyhealth will now offer COVID-19 antibody testing at all of its hospitals and facilities in Illinois and Wisconsin.

The Rockford OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center will also offer the antibody testing, but is not currently available at all OSF facilities, according to an OSF spokesperson.

Also known as serological testing, these tests detect antibodies that are in the blood when the body responds to specific infections, like COVID-19.

It will show if you've been infected with the virus, even if you didn't have symptoms. But it will not diagnose you with COVID-19.

“This test will hopefully tell us whether or not a patient has developed an immune response to the virus,” said Dr. Mark Goelzer, Mercyhealth medical director.

Antibody testing is meant for people without symptoms of COVID-19 and you need a doctor's referral. Most insurance plans will cover the cost.

The test is done using a blood sample and results take about 24 to 48 hours to come back.

Mercyhealth does urge all patients who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to seek medical attention immediately.