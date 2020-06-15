Mercyhealth nurses receive 'Get Well' cards for patients from Colo.

Nurses at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital in Rockton gave a big thank you to Grace, a 14-year-old from Colorado who sent get well cards to patients.

“Me and my town recognize that these are difficult times for people to be in the hospital or nursing home,” Grace said.

Grace has a goal of sending cards to hospitalized patients in all 50 states. So far, she has sent cards to 31 states.

"Mercyhealth has received hundreds of thank yous, get well cards and kind messages from our community in the last few months. Mercyhealth is thankful for the outpouring support," according to Mercyhealth.