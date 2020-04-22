Mercyhealth no longer accepting patients with IlliniCare, Meridian, Molina Medicaid

Coming at the same time the healthcare system is making pay cuts to physicians and leadership , Mercyhealth says it will no longer accept patients with IlliniCare, Meridian, or Molina Medicaid after 90 days and Blue Cross Blue Shield after six months.

Combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare provider cites a reduction in income from Medicaid and other health insurance providers.

The hospital says it was dealing with financial challenges with Medicaid prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. Patients who are subscribers with the above health care providers will have 90 days to find new providers for health care coverage. Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid will have six months.

“We have worked in good faith for several weeks with IlliniCare, Meridian and the other MCOs in an effort to renegotiate contract language that includes acceptable provisions,” said Kim Scaccia, Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management. “Unfortunately we have not been able to reach agreement with them. Therefore, the Mercyhealth agreements with the MCOs will terminate on July 21, 2020 and Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid will terminate on October 22, 2020.

Mercyhealth also says the hospital is preparing for a rise in COVID-19 patients by reallocating beds from the pediatric ICU and behavioral health centers and expanding its ICU capacity at its Rockton campus to 11 beds.

The healthcare system says it will also be moving 26 beds from the other units to the ICU at the Javon Bea Hospital on Riverside.