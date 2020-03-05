Mercyhealth is ready and prepared for potential COVID-19 cases. Continued special training means Mercyhealth doctors, nurses and support staff are equipped with the knowledge of the unique protocols and procedures necessary to care for COVID-19 or any infectious disease that would present at our facilities.

The hospital group has been working actively with the Winnebago County Health Department. Together they continue to be in constant communication with the Illinois Department of Public Health to monitor and respond to potential public health concerns.

Mercyhealth says in a news release, "The safety of all our patients, employees and community is our top priority. If you are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough and difficulty breathing please call your physician before you visit."

Doctors also want to emphasize that there is a bigger threat than the Coronavirus, the flu. John Dorsey, MD and Vice President of Physician Services and C.M.O. at Mercyhealth says the flu is still the biggest threat. He says, "Please remember, this is still flu season and influenza remains a much bigger threat for patients and the community. The steps you can take to protect yourself from both viruses remains the same. It’s important to know that we are prepared and ready to handle this type of situation."

To help prevent the spread of the flu, COVID-19 and any other respiratory infection or virus, you can do the following:

1. Washing your hands often with soap and warm water.

2. Covering your cough and sneeze into your upper sleeve or a tissue that you throw away.

3. Cleaning surfaces often. Increase cleaning of frequently touched surfaces. Use hand sanitizer or disinfecting wipes.

4. Staying home if you or someone in your household is not feeling well stay home to keep others from getting sick.

Most patients with COVID-19 symptoms are at low risk for having the disease. If you have concerns, Mercyhealth Virtual Visit Now is a safe, convenient way to get expert medical advice from the comfort of your home.

