Mercyhealth closes PICU, citing area population not big enough for operation

In 2018 Mercyhealth became the only state designated children's hospital in Northern Illinois. But one of its most important units is closing its doors, forcing families to look out of the region for care. Mercyhealth closed its Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Tuesday, saying the population in our region isn't big enough to keep the unit open.

Back at the end of April, Mercyhealth announced the potential closure​ of the PICU saying on average approximately 3 beds were being used every day. The healthcare system says adult beds can be used for children, but not the other way around as adults can't used children's beds.

Mercyhealth will continue to provide pediatric hospitalization services along with their neonatal and maternal & fetal medicine services. In addition, the Level III NICU, Small baby Units, maternal & neonatal transport teams and the State of Illinois Designated Regional Perinatal Center will continue to operate.