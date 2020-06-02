Mercyhealth, Molina Healthcare form partnership to serve Medicaid patients

Mercyhealth announced a partnership with Molina Healthcare to serve Medicaid patients in the Stateline and throughout northern Illinois.

Mercyhealth patients on Medicaid who have Molina Healthcare insurance will continue to have full in-network access to Mercyhealth’s integrated hospitals, physicians and services including specialty pediatric and obstetric services, primary care and adult services, throughout Winnebago, Boone and Ogle counties.

These services include:

-- Access to 700+ adult primary and specialty care physicians as well as pediatric primary and specialty care physicians including: pediatric hospitalists, neonatologists, pediatric pulmonology, pediatric endocrinology, pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric cardiology, genetics, pediatric urology, pediatric orthopedic surgery and pediatric surgery

-- Access to emergency medicine doctors, nurses and support staff who are trauma-trained in both pediatric and adult critical care

-- Javon Bea Hospital–Rockton, clinics, primary and specialty physicians and services

-- Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside, clinics, primary and specialty physicians and services

-- State of Illinois Designated Regional Perinatal Center and Maternal/Neonatal Transport teams for high risk deliveries

-- 52-bed Level III NICU, the largest and most experienced NICU in the northern Illinois region

-- 12-bed Small Baby Unit, the only one of its kind in the region, caring for the rare micro-preemie population

-- Psychiatric inpatient services supported by a highly specialized team of providers and specialists

-- Home health services

-- Hospice services

-- Medical equipment and supplies

-- Laboratories, Radiology/Imaging Services and Pharmacies

-- Urgent care services

-- And much more

“We are happy Molina Healthcare has joined in our efforts to maintain our commitment to Medicaid members,” said Javon R. Bea, President and CEO of Mercyhealth. “This is a positive step in the right direction in doing what is right for the Rockford region and we look forward to providing exceptional, compassionate care to our patients.”

“We’re also incredibly thankful for the overwhelming support from business leaders and the community in our effort to continue serving the Medicaid population,” Bea said. “The NICU Family Advisory Council has garnered thousands of signatures in support of our NICU services. In addition, dozens of letters of support of our efforts were sent to legislators and state officials. I would like to thank everyone for your steadfast support and commitment to providing care to those in need,” Bea adds.

“We are pleased that because of the outreach from the community, support from Representative Maurice West and Senator Dave Syverson, the evaluation of our programs and services and negotiations with Molina, we are able to continue to provide the majority of our pediatric services,” Bea continues.