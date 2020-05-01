MercyHealth nurse draws with patient on hospital room window

MercyHealth nurse manager Kathi Gehrke felt compelled to make one of her patients in the ICU smile after noticing he was feeling sad.

MercyHealth nurse manager Kathi Gehrke felt compelled to bring a smile to one of her patients in the ICU and began drawing on his hospital room window.

"I just wanted to do something where I could go in there and make him laugh," said Gehrke.

So, she got creative.

"So I went and scrounged up all the colored dry erase markers I could and I went back there in his room and drew on his windows and drew a picture for him and then it was really neat because it just became a thing throughout his stay," said Gehrke.

Patient Ken Kraft was transported to the Rockton hospital from his hometown in Iowa seeking further care for his pneumonia and influenza A where Nurse Gehrke was looking after him.

"She's just a bubbly person and brought her personality with her and li just kind of snow balled from there," said Kraft.

Gehrke says the idea has spread to many hospital windows.

"It's just a really fun way to interact and some of the staff have really picked up on it and it's really neat to walk on to some of the different units and see the art work," said Gehrke.