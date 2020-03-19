Mercyhealth limits visitors unless with prior approval

To continue social distancing, Mercyhealth hospitals announces that no visitors are allowed until further notice unless the health care team gives prior approval.

According to hospital officials, they say this policy will be implemented to keep its patients and staff safe. Officials also gave a list of what will be allowed upon approval:

1. Pediatric patients—two visitors at a time upon approval*

2. Women in labor—one visitor at a time upon approval*

2. Adult patients undergoing surgery/procedure—one visitor at a time upon approval*

4. Patients who require assistance with medical decision making*

5. End-of-life situations (the healthcare team will decide whether exceptions apply)

6. No visitors under age 18

To ensure compliance with this new visitor policy, only main entrances will be accessible to patients and approved visitors. Entrances are staffed and monitored by Visitor Representatives to ensure compliance. Individuals who meet the entrance criteria will be provided a badge and instructions.