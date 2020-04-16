Mercyhealth Rockton Avenue campus to treat COVID-19 patients

On Thursday, Mercyhealth announced a plan to convert its Rockton Avenue hospital into a singular location to treat Rockford’s COVID-19 patients.

At the Rockton Avenue Hospital, Mercyhealth made numerous adjustments to accommodate a COVID-19 surge including enhancing airflow by changing hospital units into negative pressure units and adding a number of critical care beds.

From the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercyhealth has moved COVID-19 patients to the Rockton Avenue Hospital campus, maintaining the Riverside Hospital campus for NON-COVID-19 patients.

“We feel we can safely begin to perform select procedures at our Riverside Hospital campus,” states Javon Bea, President/CEO of Mercyhealth. “We have had numerous requests from patients to open outpatient services such as elective surgeries and radiology imaging services. I am sure the other Rockford hospitals have had similar requests. These services can be safely performed using appropriate protocols and precautions at our Riverside Hospital. We are confident in our plans to care for COVID-19 patients at our Rockton Avenue Hospital and NON-COVID-19 patients at our Riverside Hospital,” Bea adds.

Bea said the hospital had reached out to OSF and SwedishAmerican about their interest in participating in the plan, which would leave their hospitals open to accept NON-COVID-19 patients and perform elective procedures.

For the plan to be put in place, Mercyhealth would need approval from Governor J.B. Pritzker, and Bea said he will be contacting Sen. Dave Syverson and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara to make an appeal to the Governor.