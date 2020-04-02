Menards no longer allowing children under 16 years old along with pets inside stores

Menards is continuing to update their store policies during the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak. The chain announced they are no longer allowing anyone under the age of 16 inside their stores.

If an employee suspects someone looks under the age of 16, that person will be asked to show their ID. Menards also announced they will no longer allow pets inside stores with the exception of service dogs.

This comes after Menards already changed their store hours during this outbreak. You can see the official update from the chain here​.