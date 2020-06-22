Men arrested for illegal use of a weapon, assault over weekend in Rockford

The Rockford Police Department arrested two men for multiple crimes over the weekend and are looking for a suspect in a battery case.

On Saturday, June 20, Rockford Police Officers responded to a call near the area of 12th Avenue and 28th Street around 9:10 am. Once officers arrived, it was discovered that 23-year-old Steve Canada of Chicago fired a gun while in a passenger seat of a car.

A loaded handgun and a shell casing were later recovered. Canada was arrested and has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the life of a child.

Police are also looking for a suspect in an an aggravated battery case that occurred on Sunday, June 21. At approximately 7:50 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 1100 block of Andrews Street. Upon arrival, officers met with a man who says he as approached by another man who accused him of stealing his bicycle.

He denied the accusation and was then struck in the head with a baseball bat, knocking him out. The suspect is a black male, approximately 32-years-old, 5’8”, 165 pounds, long dreads, was

wearing a black and gold t-shirt with the wording “Live Once, Die Young” written on it, blue skinny jeans and a black and gold facemask that said “Hennessy.” The suspect also had a scorpion tattoo on his upper left arm.

If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Police also responded to a call at approximately 6:25 p.m. on Sunday, June 21 to a call for service in the 1700 block of Pershing Avenue. The caller said that a man, later identified as 32-year-old Brian Huntley of Rockford arrived as the residence asking about the location of the caller's son.

Huntley then left the residence and went to the 3000 block of 9th Street with a fun and again asked about the location of the previous caller's son. He then left the residence but was located a short time later and then taken into custody. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no valid FOID.