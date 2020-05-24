Memorial Day looks hot and humid, small storm chances continue through

Temperatures will remain much above normal through Memorial Day and the days to follow. Humidity will also continue for much of the week along with storm chances.

There is a cluster of storms going on in parts of Iowa Sunday evening that are moving northeast towards northern Illinois. Rain chances go up for the Stateline overnight well after midnight. We'll have lows in the 60s, so a mild night ahead before Memorial Day.

Yes there are storms in the forecast, no they will not be all day for Memorial Day. They will be very much on a scattered basis. However, the severe threat is very low for our region. This is because our atmosphere will be lacking a strong wind shear. Regardless, an isolated storm will be possible not only on Memorial Day but each day through Thursday.

Temperatures through Thursday will remain in the 80s and humidity will be sticking around through most of that time too. You can expect dew points through Wednesday to be well into the 60s.

Beginning late week, drier air will move in and give us a break from the humidity and turn us cooler. Temperatures beginning Friday are forecast in the upper 70s through the weekend. We'll be quiet as well with mostly sunny skied each day with high pressure in place.

