Memorial Day in Rochelle honors local heroes who lost their lives

Honoring the fallen, area leaders gather in a local community to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice fighting for the safety of their country.

Rochelle leaders, local veterans and area residents all met at Lawnridge Cemetery Monday afternoon to speak on the last legacy of armed combat fatalities.

The event was streamed live on Facebook and proper social distancing guidelines were followed veterans performed a three volley salute and laid flowers and wreaths on the graves of their lost comrades.

"The meaning of memorial is in memory...with this in mind we know the true meaning of memorial day... to honor and remember all those American soldiers who died defending our freedom and the right to be free," says Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows.

The memorial depicts a kneeling soldier and was created in late 2019 to honor Rochelle's veterans and fallen soldiers alike.