Meg's Daily Grind permanently closes location at Rock Valley College

After 18 years, Meg's Daily Grind announced that it has permanently closed its location at Rock Valley College.

In a statement on Facebook (see below) the coffee shop says, "It was a sad week this week. We made the hard decision this spring that after 18 wonderful years at Rockvalley it was time for us to move on. This week we cleaned everything out and said goodbye. We have loved our time at RVC and cherish all the relationships we have made. Thank you for all your love and support over the years RVC, we will miss you!"

Meg's Daily Grind at 1141 N. Alpine Road and at 3885 N. Perryville Road will remain open. The local coffee shop also is planning to launch a coffee truck at the end of May.