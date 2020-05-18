Officials working to reopen restaurants, child care facilities, houses of worship on June 1

Today, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney and Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell announced a local plan to re-open three critical areas of our community in advance of the Governor’s Restore Illinois plan based on the public health metrics for Winnebago County.

Working with the Rockford Region Rebounding Working Groups, the plan is to reopen restaurants, child care facilities and youth programs, and houses of worship in some capacity with modifications on June 1.

Mayor Tom McNamara says the working groups will develop recommendations around reopening these and will submit them to the Winnebago County Health Department.

The final recommendations will be presented to the public on Tuesday. May 26.

Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney said it's also possible offices, barber shops and salons may be able to open May 29.

The Rockford Region Rebounding Working groups are comprised of more than 140 individuals on nearly 15 different groups and subgroups working diligently to map out a strategy and plan to reopen our economy and begin recovery.