McNamara: 'I do not agree' with Police Chief O'Shea's comments

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Rockford Mayor Tom Mcnamara says he doesn't support comments made by Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea stemming from a press conference last month. The comments continue to receive backlash from area protesters.

McNamara says, “I want to say, number one, that I do not agree with Chief O’Shea’s comments. Every single person who calls Rockford home is valuable. They’re worth fighting for.”

“I’m the mayor of the entire city of Rockford. It’s been an unbelievable honor. I’ve learned more in the last week in my meetings with different citizens that I’ve had the opportunity to learn, probably in the three years that I’ve been there,” he said.

You can watch the entire press conference click here​.