McNamara: 5 new cases confirmed in Winnebago County, total now at 67 cases

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says that 5 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Winnebago County, bringing the total to 67 cases. He confirmed it in a Tweet that you can see below.

For the Rockford area, there are 148 total ICU beds and 102 of those are available. 46 of those total ICU beds are in use meaning 68.9% of ICU beds are available.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,287 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, and 73 deaths, the largest single day death toll so far.