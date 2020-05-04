McHenry Outdoor Theater to reopen for business this weekend

In an update on Facebook Facebook​, the McHenry Outdoor Theater was given approval to begin their season this weekend on Friday and Saturday. However, there will be plenty of safety measures in place.

Anyone planning on going to the theater, they will have to stay in their vehicles. Movie-goers are allowed to lay in the bed of a truck or van if they are wearing a face mask. No outdoor seating will be allowed.

In addition, capacity in the theater will be cut in half to 350 vehicles down from the normal 750. Only one vehicle will be allowed to park between two speaker poles, allowing for a distance of 12 to 16 feet and pets will not be allowed.

The restrooms will be open with social distancing measures in place.

The outdoor theater plans to show a Flintstones and Jurassic Park double feature.