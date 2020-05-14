McHenry County leaders pen letter asking state to reopen sooner

McHenry County leaders disagree with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's 'Restore Illinois' plan and have put their thoughts into writing.

26 local leaders including mayors and council members signed the 9-page document​ backing to support a move to Phase 3 faster than neighboring collar counties.

The coalition of county leaders says that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot enacted modifications to restore Illinois for her city and that McHenry County local leaders should get the same privileges.