McDonald's to offer 'thank you' meals for first responders and health care workers

McDonald’s has announced it will offer free ‘Thank You Meals’ to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, and paramedics between April 22 and May 5 as a token of appreciation.

“While the majority of America is staying home, McDonald’s has remained open, with our franchisees and hardworking restaurant employees serving hot meals to communities who need quick and affordable options, especially those on the frontlines such as healthcare workers and first responders,” McDonald’s said in a release. “The company is grateful for the ongoing dedication and commitment of McDonald’s employees who enable McDonald’s to stay open to serve our communities during these challenging times.”

Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide through May 5.

The meal will be available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It will feature various sandwiches, drinks and a side of fries or a hash brown. McDonald's also says it will include a note of appreciation with every meal in a Happy Meal box.

If you show your work badge, are in uniform at anytime the drive-thru is open, you can get one of the following meals:

Breakfast: A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch or Dinner: A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

McDonald’s says Thank You Meals are available at participating locations and adds that options may vary by location. You can get more information on this promotion on the McDonald's website​.