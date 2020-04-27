Mayor Tom McNamara says domestic violence calls are up over 50% since March

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara at the Monday COVID-19 press briefing that domestic violence calls are up just over 50% since the beginning of March.

Going through mid-April, calls for domestic violence and aggravated battery in homes are up. McNamara said, “The most important thing I can tell you right now is: you’re not alone. Even though we are in a public health and economic crisis, some things have just not changed. We believe you. We hear you. And we know this is not your fault.”

The city has set up a hotline to help people in unsafe home environments, 779-200-2300. You can call or text that number and support will be there to help.