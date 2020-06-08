Mayor McNamara outlines steps to address urgent community needs

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and his office provides an outline of several steps to address the most urgent needs of the Rockford community.

McNamara signed the Mayoral Pledge from the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance to review, engage, report and reform common-sense limits on police use of force with feedback from the community. McNamara says, " I hear the concerns of our residents and want to take steps to ensure justice and equity for all in our community. I urge all municipalities and police departments in Winnebago County to join me in taking this important pledge." You can view the pledge here​.

The mayor has also directed City staff to issue a Request for Information (RFI) on body cameras for the Rockford Police Department. The RFI will be published within two weeks and will provide 30 days for companies to respond.

The goal of the RFI is to gather information on all components needed for successful deployment and operation of body cameras – including products, software, implementation, data security and storage.

McNamara encourages other municipalities to join Rockford in pursuing and implementing this "critical technology." He also asked staff to begin researching grant opportunities to help fund this project.

The Rockford Mayor asked the appointed-Community Relations Commission (CRC) to assist the City in efforts to review use of force policies in conjunction with aldermen, community stakeholders, and experts and to report back on their findings and recommendations. The 11-member CRC took office last fall.

One of its functions is to review and recommend policies and ordinances that should be adopted by City Council.

McNamara is also planning listening sessions with the black community in the coming weeks and months and will have more specifics tomorrow. The Rockford City Council will also be hosting additional listening sessions.

In a statement he says, "As mayor, it’s vital that I listen before I act to create change that will be the most impactful and sustainable. Improving racial justice and societal equity will not happen overnight. However, to create a better community, we must move with speed and purpose and we must engage all our residents. I have open ears and look forward to the conversations ahead.