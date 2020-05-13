Mayor McNamara nominates Jennifer "Ginger" Hanley to serve as 12th Ward Alderperson

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara has announced his nomination of Jennifer “Ginger” Hanley to serve as 12th Ward Alderperson. If approved, Hanley will fill the vacant seat created by the passing of long-time 12th Ward Alderperson John Beck.

A physical education teacher at All Saints Catholic Academy and a fitness instructor for the YMCA, Hanley has served as the Republican committeeperson for the 12th Ward since May 2019.

“I’m truly honored to be nominated to serve my community,” says Hanley. “I will strive to emulate my predecessor, John Beck. He was always extremely responsive to his constituents and thoughtful in his actions. He set a high bar and I will do my best to serve residents of the ward as well as he did.”

“John was an amazing advocate for not only the citizens he served, but also for the arts and the disabled community. He is leaving big shoes to fill,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “In speaking with Ginger, it is clear that she cares deeply for her community, just as John did. She will continue his legacy of outstanding community service with an emphasis on collaboration.”

Growing up as the child of a Navy pilot, Hanley spent her early years in many locations, including Italy and London, before moving to Rockford to attend Rockford College in 1996. After marrying and moving to Arizona, her family moved back to Rockford in 2013.

She currently lives in the Edgewater neighborhood with her husband, two children and one foster child.

The mayor’s nomination of Hanley will go to City Council on Monday, May 18. City Council Alderpersons will have 30 days to vote on it.