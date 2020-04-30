May to Start on Sunny, Mild Note, Though Warmth Not Likely to Last

What a difference a day makes! Temperatures throughout the Stateline are some 15°-20° warmer Thursday than they were 24 hours ago. The dramatic warming trend, thanks in large part to the day's nearly unlimited sunshine, did come at a bit of a cost, however, that being the gusty winds that topped out north of 40 miles per hour in some locales.

High pressure is settling in from the west, which promises a clear sky overnight, but more importantly, a much lighter wind regime. In fact, winds may calm entirely at some point very early Friday Morning. Sunshine will dominate once again Friday, at least for much of the day. With winds shifting to the southeast as the day wears on, expect temperatures to warm another few degrees, perhaps touching 70° in a spot or two Friday Afternoon. A few more clouds drift in later in the day Friday and into Friday Evening, though no precipitation will accompany those clouds.

Stronger warming is to take place Saturday amid strengthening southwesterly winds. With ample sunshine, temperatures may at least flirt with, if not reach the warmest levels seen here in 2020! The current projected high temperature of 77° would make Saturday the second warmest day of the year thus far. However, should an approaching cold front take just a few extra hours to get here, an 80° temperature is not out of the question.

The aforementioned cold front passes through the region either late Saturday or Saturday Night, though it appears likely to do so without bringing any rainfall at all. It will, however, bring slightly cooler temperatures our way for Sunday, thanks to a wind shift to the north. Still, with a fair amount of sun expected, another day of 70s appears a good bet.

Sunday, however, is likely to be the last warm day we see for some time, as a pattern shift is nearly certain to take place as we start the upcoming workweek. Computer models continue to point to a significantly cooler pattern resuming its dominance over much of the eastern United States next week, and likely lasting for some time. In fact, the latest guidance from the Climate Prediction Center indicates a high likelihood for below normal temperatures in our area through the midway point of May.

The moral of the story is to enjoy the next three days, because it might be another two weeks before such warmth is replicated here.