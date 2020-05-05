May semi-annual 'Pec Thing' has been canceled due to COVID-19

The 40th Semi-Annual Pec Thing scheduled for May 16 and 17 has been canceled due to Illinois Governor Pritzker’s mandated shelter in place order that has been extended through May 2020.

All Pec Thing vendors have been informed and vendor fees will be advanced to the September 19 & 20 Pec Thing.

Pec Thing is a Semi-Annual event held each May and September where over 500 flea market, antique and collectible vendors come together at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds for the 2 day flea market and antique show.