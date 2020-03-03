Martinis at the Market event raises funds for city's Family Peace Center

What happens when women come together for a common mission? Well Tuesday night some local ladies did just that to mix up some martinis all for a good cause.

815 Women with a Mission held its event "Martinis at the Market" to raise awareness and funds for the city's Family Peace Center. Jennifer Cacciapaglia, the manager of the Mayor's Office on Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking prevention spoke about the journey to establish the peace center. Mayor Tom McNamara announced phase one of the center will now be open on June 15. It will be located on Madison Street in the former Region One Planning Council space.

