March to End Chilly, but Significant, Sustained Warmth to Follow

March sure has been a strange month when it comes to our weather. First and foremost, it's completely bucked the conventional wisdom that the month comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. In 2020, the exact opposite is to be the case. This March started out on an impressively mild note, with a 61° high temperature on the first day of the month, a reading 15° higher than the forecast high of 46° on the month's final day Tuesday!

Tuesday's set to be one of the rare chilly days this month has seen. It'll be just the eighth time all month a day has registered below normal temperatures. When all is said and done, 74% of March days will have produced above normal temperatures, making it no surprise at all that March, 2020 will go down as the 16th warmest on record here.

Not only has it been a warm month, it's also been quite wet. Thanks to the heavy rain received over the past weekend, March, 2020 has surged into the top five wettest on record. Barring something completely unforeseen, this will be the 4th wettest March in recorded history.

While the month is to close on a chilly note, April is to open comparatively mild. Wednesday's high temperatures should recover into the lower 50s, a hair below normal, but likely the last below normal temperature our area sees for some time.

There are strong indications suggesting a return to above normal temperatures is on tap beginning Thursday, as winds organize and strengthen out of the south. It's a setup nearly certain to produce temperatures in the 60s, and that won't be the only 60s we see over the coming week. In fact, our latest projections suggest as many as five 60s could occur in April's opening week, with several more likely to follow.

What's more, the warmth may be just getting started! A series of reliable computer models have latched on to the notion of a surge of unseasonably warm air spilling into our area next week, quite possibly bringing us the warmest temperatures in six months! While still a bit early to etch in stone, the groundwork is at least being laid for what could be our first 70s of 2020 as early as next Tuesday or Wednesday.